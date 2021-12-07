WATCH: Alec Baldwin ambushed by journalist over ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin was caught on camera confronted by a journalist in the aftermath of a widely criticized interview where the actor said he didn’t fire the gun which killed a cinematographer in October.

New York Post reporter Jon Levine ran into Baldwin on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Monday evening and attempted to question the Hollywood star on the tragic shooting which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’.

NEW … I ran into Alec Baldwin on the Upper East Side pic.twitter.com/8pG5Vpshw2 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 7, 2021

After Levine asked Baldwin what brought him to New York City and who he was meeting, Baldwin stormed at the journalist while holding an umbrella as his wife held him back.

As Baldwin was finally allowed into the house he was waiting outside of, Levine asked the actor whether he really didn’t pull the trigger which killed Hutchins while Baldwin was holding it. Baldwin did not respond.

The house Baldwin visited appeared to be the home of controversial director Woody Allen, who has received much negative media attention himself over the years. Allen was photographed by paparazzi leaving the same house in February after a bombshell documentary featuring abuse allegations from his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow went viral.