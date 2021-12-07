 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Alec Baldwin ambushed by journalist over ‘Rust’ shooting

7 Dec, 2021 04:32
© Reuters / Reuters / Mike Blake
Alec Baldwin was caught on camera confronted by a journalist in the aftermath of a widely criticized interview where the actor said he didn’t fire the gun which killed a cinematographer in October.

New York Post reporter Jon Levine ran into Baldwin on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Monday evening and attempted to question the Hollywood star on the tragic shooting which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’.

After Levine asked Baldwin what brought him to New York City and who he was meeting, Baldwin stormed at the journalist while holding an umbrella as his wife held him back.

As Baldwin was finally allowed into the house he was waiting outside of, Levine asked the actor whether he really didn’t pull the trigger which killed Hutchins while Baldwin was holding it. Baldwin did not respond.

The house Baldwin visited appeared to be the home of controversial director Woody Allen, who has received much negative media attention himself over the years. Allen was photographed by paparazzi leaving the same house in February after a bombshell documentary featuring abuse allegations from his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow went viral.

