Alec Baldwin erases Twitter account after ‘Rust’ interview

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has deleted his Twitter account after he claimed in an interview that he never pulled the trigger of a gun that killed a cinematographer and that he feels no responsibility for the incident.

Baldwin’s account @AlecBaldwin – which was used by both Baldwin personally and the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation – disappeared this week shortly after ABC News aired the first interview the actor gave since fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set of his movie ‘Rust.’

The account had over one million followers before it was removed but attempts to view it now return a notice saying, “This account doesn’t exist.”

Another account owned by Baldwin, @AlecBaldwln____, remains online with nearly 300,000 followers, however it has not been updated since the shooting.

Baldwin killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the Western movie on October 21 after a prop gun he was holding discharged a live round.

According to a lawsuit against Baldwin, the actor was not scripted to fire the gun.

In the controversial interview which aired on ABC News last week, Baldwin insisted that he never fired the gun.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” he said. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never.”

Baldwin also told ABC News that he didn’t feel responsible for Hutchins’ death, commenting, “I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it isn't me. I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don't say that lightly.”