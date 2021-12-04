Prosecutor reveals who may be charged in Alec Baldwin on-set shooting incident

The New Mexico district attorney has singled out ‘Rust’ crew members in charge of guns as those who may face criminal charges following the fatal on-set shooting of the movie’s cinematographer in October.

Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Friday that production staff involved “in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected.” The official added that no final decision had yet been made as to whether anyone would be held criminally liable, however, as the investigation into the fatal incident was still ongoing.

On October 21, a prop revolver discharged a live round while in the hands of Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injuring of director Joel Souza. The incident happened during the shooting of ‘Rust’ in New Mexico.

Baldwin said on Thursday, in what was his first interview since the tragic incident, that he felt “someone is responsible for what happened, but I know it isn’t me. I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don’t say that lightly.” The actor told ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ host George Stephanopoulos he believed it was “highly unlikely” he would be criminally charged, adding that it had not been his duty to check the gun. He also explained that he had not actually even pulled the trigger, and, instead, the revolver had gone off right after he cocked it.

Investigators are examining how live ammunition could have ended up on the set, with the film crew armorer insisting she had checked the weapon to make sure the rounds were not “hot” before it was handed to Baldwin.

Hutchins, a 42-year-old cinematographer and journalist of Ukrainian descent, had moved to Los Angeles to study film, and had played a part in the production of some 30 movies and miniseries. Her fatal on-set shooting sparked a debate over safety precautions in the American film industry and the use of prop firearms in particular.