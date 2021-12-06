Chris Cuomo describes how thick-skinned he is after losing another show

Fresh off losing his job at CNN, Chris Cuomo has announced that he will also be leaving his SiriusXM radio program, citing family concerns.

“The way my time ended at CNN was hard,” Cuomo said on Monday. “While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult.”

Cuomo said he will be focusing on “what comes next” and promised to be “back in touch” with his listeners soon.

Cuomo was temporarily suspended last week and ultimately fired over his reported role in helping his ex-New York governor brother defend himself against sexual misconduct allegations. Cuomo said he was “hurt” over the way his time at CNN ended, when addressing the controversy on his now-former radio show.

Former ABC News reporter Brian Ross filled in as host on Monday for Cuomo’s ‘Let’s Get After It’ show. It is not clear if Ross or someone else will continue hosting the show for future episodes.