 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
White House confirms Biden’s China boycott
HomeUSA News

Cyberattack strikes state’s health department

6 Dec, 2021 17:56
Get short URL
Cyberattack strikes state’s health department
©  REUTERS/Octavio Jones
The Department of Health in Maryland was hit with a cyberattack shortly after the state announced multiple cases of the coronavirus variant Omicron, in what the governor has called an “evolving situation.”

“This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we will continue to keep Marylanders updated as new information becomes available,” Governor Larry Hogan told The Hill about the attack. 

Read more
New York massively expands vaccine mandate New York massively expands vaccine mandate

Not many specifics are known about the attack, but the Maryland Security Operations Center said they are investigating the incident, which involves Maryland’s Department of Health, Department of Information Technology and Department of Emergency Management.

“Certain systems have been taken offline out of an abundance of caution,” a state spokesperson said. 

News of the attack came after the state added itself to the growing list of US locations that have reported cases of Omicron, with Maryland announcing three cases of the new Covid variant last week.  

The Maryland Department of Health website redirects users to the more generic state website, as of Monday morning. Numerous other health-related websites have also been taken down following the weekend attack, including a site for people in Maryland to apply to Medicaid and another on nursing-home safety. 

Health officials have posted on social media to urge the state to get its services and resources back up and running. 

The state has not updated its Covid numbers due to what they have referred to on Monday as a “server outage.” 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies