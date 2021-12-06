 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New York massively expands vaccine mandate

6 Dec, 2021 15:27
FILE PHOTO. © AFP / Angela Weiss
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced the extension of the Covid vaccine mandate to the entire private sector as part of a package of toughened measures that will come into force on December 27.

NYC is a global leader when it comes to COVID-19 recovery. We've proven that with vaccine mandates and incentives, we can beat this virus. Now we're taking another step towards the future – a private sector employee vaccine mandate,” de Blasio said on Twitter.

Instead of one vaccine dose, the new mandate will require two.

Kids aged 5 to 11 will also need to have proof of vaccination to be able to enjoy indoor dining, entertainment, and fitness.

Last week, city authorities extended their recommendation of indoor mask-wearing to vaccinated residents and announced additional vaccine requirements for those working in childcare and education.

According to NYC Health, 70% of the city’s residents are fully vaccinated, with 77.6% having at least one vaccine dose.

