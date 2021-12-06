New York massively expands vaccine mandate

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced the extension of the Covid vaccine mandate to the entire private sector as part of a package of toughened measures that will come into force on December 27.

“NYC is a global leader when it comes to COVID-19 recovery. We've proven that with vaccine mandates and incentives, we can beat this virus. Now we're taking another step towards the future – a private sector employee vaccine mandate,” de Blasio said on Twitter.

Instead of one vaccine dose, the new mandate will require two.

Kids aged 5 to 11 will also need to have proof of vaccination to be able to enjoy indoor dining, entertainment, and fitness.

Last week, city authorities extended their recommendation of indoor mask-wearing to vaccinated residents and announced additional vaccine requirements for those working in childcare and education.

According to NYC Health, 70% of the city’s residents are fully vaccinated, with 77.6% having at least one vaccine dose.