New York massively expands vaccine mandate
“NYC is a global leader when it comes to COVID-19 recovery. We've proven that with vaccine mandates and incentives, we can beat this virus. Now we're taking another step towards the future – a private sector employee vaccine mandate,” de Blasio said on Twitter.
Instead of one vaccine dose, the new mandate will require two.
Kids aged 5 to 11 will also need to have proof of vaccination to be able to enjoy indoor dining, entertainment, and fitness.
Last week, city authorities extended their recommendation of indoor mask-wearing to vaccinated residents and announced additional vaccine requirements for those working in childcare and education.
According to NYC Health, 70% of the city’s residents are fully vaccinated, with 77.6% having at least one vaccine dose.