CNN fires Chris Cuomo following suspension over role in brother’s defense

4 Dec, 2021 22:30
FILE PHOTO: Chris Cuomo © REUTERS/Mike Segar
CNN has terminated its top anchor Chris Cuomo, saying that a review launched to investigate his involvement in his brother and ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s defense revealed “additional information.”

The CNN host was suspended by the channel earlier this week after texts released by NY Attorney General Letitia James shed light on his attemps to do damage control for his brother as the former was fighting multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

In a statement on Saturday, CNN said that a law firm that was carrying out an internal review of Cuomo’s conduct stumbled across “additional information” in his case. While the cable news channel did not disclose as to what this apparently damning information pertains, it vowed to continue the investigation despite Cuomo no longer being employed by CNN.

Cuomo’s departure from CNN follows a release of a trove of documents revealing that the younger of two Cuomo brothers was using his journalistic connections to gain early access to pending news reports on sexual misconduct allegations against the ex-governor.

Responding to the news of his suspension on Tuesday, the anchor insisted that he had never intended to “compromise” any of his colleagues, while calling his suspension “embarrassing.”

Governor Cuomo resigned in August, facing impeachment amid snowballing allegations of sexual miscondut brought forward by over a dozen of women. The scandal dominated national headlines, eclipsing reports that his administration undercounted thousands of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes. Cuomo's critics have blamed him for causing at least some of these deaths by directing the long-term care facilities to take recovering coronavirus patients early on in the pandemic.

