Michigan school shooting suspect took a gun bought on Black Friday – police

The 15-year-old suspect in the Oxford High School shooting used a handgun that his father bought four days earlier and carried as many as 45 rounds with him, the Oakland County Sheriff’s office said.

The weapon in question was a 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 pistol, Sheriff Mike Bouchard told the media later Tuesday during an update about the investigation into the school shooting in Michigan. It was purchased by the alleged shooter’s father four days before the incident.

The suspect had two 15-round magazines for the firearm on him, including one with seven remaining rounds. The father reportedly bought three magazines, and police expect they will find the third one at the school premises. Bouchard said investigators recovered 12 shell casings at the scene. Earlier in the day Undersheriff Mike McCabe estimated that the shooter used anywhere from 15 to 20 rounds after opening fire at other students.

The suspect was not identified by the police because he is a juvenile. He surrendered to officers responding to the shooting, who found him exiting the school with the pistol in his hand.

After being taken into custody, the suspect used his right to remain silent and asked for an attorney, the sheriff said. Investigators have searched the home of the suspect’s parents and seized his phone.

Bouchard indicated that the father may face charges related to his ownership of the gun used in the shooting. He also said the police were not aware of any disciplinary problems or bullying regarding the teen suspect.

Bouchard confirmed that photos of a firearm resembling the one used in the shooting were posted by somebody on social media. He said the police didn’t consider it an indication of a credible threat since the photos were taken in the context of a practice shooting.

The gun “was a recent weapon purchase that he had been shooting with it. And they posted pictures of [a] target and the weapon,” Bouchard said.

Media reported that there had been rumblings among local parents that some act of violence could happen soon. Some students stayed home on Tuesday. McCabe said the rumors were being investigated, adding that “there’s all kinds of stuff out on social media. Please don’t believe everything you hear and see on social media.”

The shooting has claimed the lives of three students aged 14, 16, and 17, one of whom died in a patrol car as a deputy rushed to a hospital. Seven students and a 47-year-old teacher were injured by the gunfire. Three kids reportedly remain in critical condition. The school is located in Oxford Township in Oakland County northwest of Detroit.