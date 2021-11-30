3 students killed in Michigan school shooting

At least three students were killed and six other people were wounded in a school shooting in Oakland County, Michigan, north of Detroit. A 15-year-old suspect who police said acted alone and used a handgun, is in custody.

“We have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun,” Oakland County undersheriff Mike McCabe said on Tuesday.

Police believe the suspect acted alone in the attack at Oxford High School, and used only one weapon. He surrendered to deputies without further incident.

The FBI is assisting local law enforcement and looking at the suspect’s social media to figure out a potential motive.

Oxford is a suburban township about 40 miles (64 km) north of Detroit. Police got a call at 12:51p.m. local time about an active shooter at Oxford High School. Deputies had the suspect in custody within five minutes of that, the sheriff’s department said. A deputy assigned to the school assisted in the arrest.

The school was evacuated and students were reunited with parents and relatives at a nearby parking lot.