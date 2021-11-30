QAnon hero Michael Flynn called movement ‘total nonsense’ – leaked audio

Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, who became a hero of the QAnon movement, has seemingly called it “total nonsense” and a “disinformation campaign” created by the CIA.

On Saturday, Lin Wood, a pro-Trump attorney, published an audio recording on messaging platform Telegram, in which he appears to speak with Michael Flynn, a retired US lieutenant general and briefly ex-President Trump’s national security advisor.

Flynn, who resigned as national security advisor after just 22 days, infamously and controversially recited a slogan associated with the QAnon movement in a video he posted to Twitter in July 2020; his lawyers subsequently denied it was an oath of allegiance.

However, in the newly-released audio, he appears to tell Wood that the QAnon conspiracy is “total nonsense.”

“I think it’s a disinformation campaign. I think it’s a disinformation campaign that the CIA created. That’s what I believe. Now, I don’t know that for a fact, but that’s what I think it is. I think it’s a disinformation campaign,” the voice, believed to be Flynn’s, states.

“I find it total nonsense,” the voice notes, adding “And I think it’s a disinformation campaign created by the left.”

The authenticity of the audiotape is yet to be confirmed.

Read more

Followers of QAnon believe there is a cabal of Satanist, cannibalistic pedophiles who run a global sex trafficking ring while conspiring against former President Trump and conservatives. Believers contended that the cabal is dominated by Hollywood actors and Democrat politicians. Some even believe that John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of the assassinated president, faked his own death and will return to lead their resistance.

Many QAnon followers are believed to have taken part in the storming of the Capitol Building on January 6. Jacob Chansley, also known as the ‘QAnon Shaman’, was sentenced to three years in jail earlier this month for his part in the January riot.

An earlier investigation from The Intercept claimed that Flynn’s affiliation with QAnon dated back beyond his July 2020 video in which he repeated the cabal slogan “Where we go one, we go all!” and used the hashtag #TakeTheOath, which is associated with the group. His lawyer claimed his phrasing is innocuous and QAnon is never mentioned in the 53-second clip.