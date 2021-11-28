New BLM fundraiser asks for $5 million after previous one is taken down

A Milwaukee Black Lives Matter GoFundMe page claims to be raising $5 million for a nonprofit bail organization. It comes days after GoFundMe shut down a BLM fundraiser for Darrell Brooks, the suspect in a Waukesha car attack.

A previous GoFundMe page that was raising funds specifically for Brooks’ bail was taken down for violating the platform’s terms of service. The new fundraising page, set up two days ago, is trying to raise the exact same amount, but is much more generic in its language and does not mention Brooks.

The page, started by Holly Zoller, says it’s raising money for the Bail Project, a nonprofit organization that works to raise funds for people’s bails. The group bailed out numerous people arrested last year during Black Lives Matter protests.

Zoller says she is raising money to “help make an impact,” though she does not say where the money will go after it is given to the Bail Project.

Brooks is accused of driving a vehicle into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, injuring dozens and killing six. At the time, he was out on bail of just $1,000. The organizer of the previous GoFundMe page described Brooks, a convicted sex offender, as “our dear friend” and insinuated that Brooks’ arrest was a result of systematic racism.

While the new project doesn’t specify that it will help Brooks, many have accused the page of using a loophole in the system to continue violating the platform’s terms of service, which prevent fundraising for someone accused of violent crimes.

Why is the Milwaukee branch of #BlackLivesMatter trying to raise $5,000,000 ... the exact amount of bond needed for #WaukeshaMassacre perpetrator Darrell Brooks???https://t.co/iCpH7Yg5cN — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) November 28, 2021

The woman who is organizing the Go-Fund Me bail is a left-wing extremist named Holly Zoller and she is a part of the Bail Project and it is not a coincidence that she is trying to raise 5 million dollars in bail. — Defending American Freedom 💛 (@FrittsJensen) November 28, 2021

If I can ask, @gofundme - what guarantees do you have that these bail funds won't go to folks accused of violent crimes?https://t.co/t883uOmr11 — Armed Liberal (@TheArmedLiberal) November 28, 2021

Zoller is listed on the Bail Project’s website as a ‘bail disrupter’ in Louisville, Kentucky. A ‘bail disrupter’ is described by the group as “community members” dedicated to “racial and economic justice.” Her activism in the past included a viral video showing a U-Haul truck, reportedly rented by her, that handed out supplies, such as shields.