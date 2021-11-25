Liberal actress slams media coverage of Waukesha attack

Actress Debra Messing – known as an outspoken liberal – has savaged the mainstream media for its coverage of the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre. “It was not an accident,” she declared, “It was a domestic terror attack.”

“Dear Mainstream Media,” Messing tweeted on Wednesday. “A man intentionally drove his car through a parade killing 6 and injuring 50+. It was not an ACCIDENT.”

“Call it by its name,” she added, using the hashtag “#WaukeshaMassacre” and referring to the shocking vehicular rampage as “a domestic terror attack.”

Dear Mainstream Media—a man intentionally drove his car through a parade killing 6 and injuring 50+.It was not an ACCIDENT.🔥Call it by its name🔥#WaukeshaMassacreAnd it was a domestic terror attack. Don't minimize. Please. — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) November 24, 2021

The attack in question took place in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Darrell Brooks, a 39-year-old black man, plowed his SUV through a Christmas parade in the city, killing five adults and a child, and injuring more than 50 others. While initial media reports suggested that Brooks was fleeing the police as he sped through the crowd, these turned out to be false, and Brooks was not being pursued at the time of the attack.

Brooks had a lengthy criminal history, was a registered sex offender, and according to prosecutors wanted to “hurt as many people as possible” at the parade. Though no motive for the attack has yet been established, Brooks’ social media pages were filled with hateful posts about white people, LGBT people, Barack Obama, and apparently Jews.

Some media outlets in the US, however, have been reluctant to call the massacre an “attack.” The Washington Post referred to it as a “tragedy caused by an SUV.” ABC News, the Associated Press, NPR, and Newsweek all called it a “crash,” while CNN dubbed it a “Christmas parade incident.”

Messing received praise from conservatives for going against the liberal media’s narrative on the attack. “Wait...what? I agree with Debra Messing for the first time ever,” comedian Tim Young tweeted.

Messing is usually a champion of liberal causes, and throughout the presidency of Donald Trump regularly shared emotive rants and outbursts against the Republican president, at one point suggesting that his supporters be placed on lists and run out of work in liberal Hollywood.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!