Trump team's polls hint at 2024 strategy – media

Former US President Donald Trump is reportedly putting out feelers to determine how likely he is to win an electoral rematch against President Joe Biden, should the two have another go at it in 2024.

Trump's team is focusing on the five states he lost to Biden in 2020: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, according to polls conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates and obtained by Politico on Tuesday. Winning these states would easily hand him the electoral college victory that eluded him in 2020.

A recent survey conducted by Fabrizio Lee on Sunday showed Trump leading in all five swing states, with particularly strong margins in Michigan and Wisconsin. Aside from Georgia, his lead persisted even outside the margin of error, and his numbers have climbed significantly over past weeks as voters appear to have lost what enthusiasm they may once have had for President Biden.

Trump leads Biden in Michigan by 12 points and Wisconsin by 10, while he would be eight points ahead in Arizona, six ahead in Pennsylvania, and leading by three in Georgia, according to the numbers, which the pollster’s head, Republican Tony Fabrizio, confirmed to Politico.

“This new data clearly shows that today the voters in these five key states would be happy to return Trump to the White House and send Biden packing,” Fabrizio gloated. He did not provide the poll data to the outlet, however.

The polls also found that Trump had a “significantly stronger job approval rating” than Biden and suggested he was “better able to handle a host of key issues tested” - issues that included securing control of the US’ southern border, controlling federal spending and taxes, and several others. The ex-president was reliably higher-ranked in all states but Georgia, where his performance varied.

However, even Georgia voters were split over their regard for Biden’s Build Back Better initiative, which the other battleground states opposed by a healthy measure, and the state’s regard for the president’s infrastructure package was a near-deadlock, with Georgia approving it by one percentage point.

The polling hasn’t been Trump’s sole preparation effort to recapture the hearts and minds of those five states, either. Trump has held four rallies and endorsed dozens of candidates, making it clear to his supporters on the ground that his hat remains in the ring even as his face has largely vanished from national politics.

Biden announced earlier this week that he too planned to run again, a campaign which would make him by far the oldest president in US history. Such an effort would likely exacerbate some of the negative responses he is already receiving from the electorate, many of whom are concerned about his mental fitness for office.

