 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Trump praises himself after Biden taps oil reserves

23 Nov, 2021 15:23
Get short URL
Trump praises himself after Biden taps oil reserves
Former US President Donald Trump © Reuters / Rachel Mummey
Former US President Donald Trump slammed Joe Biden’s move to release 50 million barrels of oil from the US strategic reserves, calling it an “attack” on the reserves and claiming credit for filling them up earlier.

Read more
Biden orders US strategic oil reserves released Biden orders US strategic oil reserves released

He added that Biden has put the United States “at the mercy” of OPEC.

“I filled them up three years ago, right to the top, when oil prices were very low,” Trump said in a statement. “Those reserves are meant to be used for serious emergencies, like war, and nothing else,” he added. 

“I understand that Joe Biden will be announcing an 'attack' on the newly brimming Strategic Oil Reserves so that he could get close to record-setting high oil prices artificially lowered,” he went on to say. “We were energy independent one year ago, now we are at the mercy of OPEC, gasoline is selling for $7 in parts of California, going up all over the Country, and they are taking oil from our Strategic Reserves. Is this any way to run a Country?”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies