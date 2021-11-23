Trump praises himself after Biden taps oil reserves

Former US President Donald Trump slammed Joe Biden’s move to release 50 million barrels of oil from the US strategic reserves, calling it an “attack” on the reserves and claiming credit for filling them up earlier.

He added that Biden has put the United States “at the mercy” of OPEC.

“I filled them up three years ago, right to the top, when oil prices were very low,” Trump said in a statement. “Those reserves are meant to be used for serious emergencies, like war, and nothing else,” he added.

“I understand that Joe Biden will be announcing an 'attack' on the newly brimming Strategic Oil Reserves so that he could get close to record-setting high oil prices artificially lowered,” he went on to say. “We were energy independent one year ago, now we are at the mercy of OPEC, gasoline is selling for $7 in parts of California, going up all over the Country, and they are taking oil from our Strategic Reserves. Is this any way to run a Country?”

