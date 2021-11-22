 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Christmas parade SUV ramming: 5 dead, 40 injured

22 Nov, 2021 06:59
Get short URL
Christmas parade SUV ramming: 5 dead, 40 injured
Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade. ©AP Photo / Jeffrey Phelps
The death toll in the Waukesha, Wisconsin car-ramming incident has been revealed by the authorities. Five people were killed and over 40 were injured after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade on Sunday.

Waukesha police said the number of casualties could change, as many people went to the hospital on their own, rather than by ambulance. The identities of the victims have not been made public.

READ MORE: Waukesha parade incident: Police confirm fatalities, ‘person of interest’ in custody

A person of interest who remains in police custody was not identified either. Unconfirmed reports citing exchanges on police radio overheard via a scanner claim that the suspect could be a black man in his late 30s with a criminal record related to battery, domestic abuse, and reckless endangerment. The person in question was released on bail earlier in the week.

The red SUV sped through a barricade and plowed through a Christmas parade, leaving behind a trail of terror and destruction. Many of the victims were children attending the parade.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies