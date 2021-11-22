Christmas parade SUV ramming: 5 dead, 40 injured

The death toll in the Waukesha, Wisconsin car-ramming incident has been revealed by the authorities. Five people were killed and over 40 were injured after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade on Sunday.

Waukesha police said the number of casualties could change, as many people went to the hospital on their own, rather than by ambulance. The identities of the victims have not been made public.

READ MORE: Waukesha parade incident: Police confirm fatalities, ‘person of interest’ in custody

A person of interest who remains in police custody was not identified either. Unconfirmed reports citing exchanges on police radio overheard via a scanner claim that the suspect could be a black man in his late 30s with a criminal record related to battery, domestic abuse, and reckless endangerment. The person in question was released on bail earlier in the week.

A possible suspect of Darrell E. Brooks is being reported. Police scanner audio can be heard saying his name from a drivers license left behind in the suspect vehicle. This is preliminary information. pic.twitter.com/E96NhXVpna — Waukesha Alerts (@WaukeshaAlerts) November 22, 2021

The red SUV sped through a barricade and plowed through a Christmas parade, leaving behind a trail of terror and destruction. Many of the victims were children attending the parade.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!