Waukesha parade incident: Police say 20+ people injured, ‘person of interest’ identified

22 Nov, 2021 00:45
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press/Keystone Press Agency/Ken Cedeno
About two dozen people have been injured after a car tore through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, police said. The car has been located, and a person of interest has been identified. It’s unclear if they are in custody.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson revealed that over 20 people suffered injuries in wake of the incident at the holiday parade on Sunday afternoon, that saw a red SUV breaking through police barriers and ramming into parade-goers, including a marching band.

Thompson did not disclose if the “person of interest” was arrested. "I have to get more information because I don't want to give you bad information,” he said.

The police chief has confirmed that officers located the vehicle. Photos shared on social media show officers approaching a red SUV parked in a driveway. The vehicle’s hood is severely damaged, apparently from the collision with the crowd.

A local CBS News affiliate reported that the residents living in the vicinity of the area were urged to “shelter in place,” while Carroll University, located about 1,5 miles from the scene, was placed under lockdown.

"The Carroll University campus is on lockdown due to an ongoing incident. Please stay safe and in your location until further notice and shelter in place," the school said on Twitter.

At a press conference, the police chief said that the scene was “safe.” “There are no other threats involved,” he said.

