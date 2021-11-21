Dozens injured after car runs through Christmas parade in Wisconsin (VIDEO)

Multiple people have been injured after a car rammed into a crowd of parade-goers in the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin. There have been reports of shots fired. Police have identified a "person of interest" in the investigation.

The incident took place during a holiday parade on Sunday afternoon that was streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

The broadcast was cut off after it showed a car going full speed towards the crowd. A graphic video shows the speeding vehicle plowing into a marching orchestra head-on. The musicians appeared to be oblivious to the danger. Screams could be heard in the clip.

SUV speeding towards parade in Waukesha posted by a spectator on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/iDMe0HxQpv — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 21, 2021

BREAKING: Police investigating after car barrels through Waukesha Holiday Parade. Working to learn more, @BruceHarrisonTV, @UbahDAli heading to scene. pic.twitter.com/Pps2o1pPjG — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) November 21, 2021

Another clip shows the vehicle knocking down police barricades, as shots rung out in the background. It’s not clear if it was the driver of the red SUV or a police officer who opened fire.

#BREAKING: Reported video shows police firing upon a car that allegedly ran through the middle of a downtown #Waukesha, Wisconsin holiday parade. pic.twitter.com/OwuJL3bYBT — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) November 21, 2021

Multiple police cars and ambulance crews were rushed to the scene.

We are on scene now. One man says “most of his family are in the hospital” as he and his wife walked away. There are emergency crews everywhere @fox6nowpic.twitter.com/VGltjs2R9Z — Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) November 21, 2021

Police located the vehicle shortly after the incident. Photos on social media show officers attending to the red SUV with a mangled hood. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson revealed that a "person of interest" has been established. However, it's unclear if this individual is in custody.

Photos appear to show the red SUV involved in the Waukesha Holiday Parade incident. Follow updates here: https://t.co/sjcTvuk2Dupic.twitter.com/hfN0avE9Hp — CBS 58 News (@CBS58) November 22, 2021

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow referred to the incident at the parade as “an unspeakable tragedy,” adding that “a vehicle drove through the parade route injuring many people.”

