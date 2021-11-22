 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Carroll University in Waukesha under lockdown after car rams city parade

22 Nov, 2021 01:45
A campus of a local college in Waukesha, Wisconsin was placed under lockdown due to “an ongoing incident” shortly after a car drove through the city’s Christmas parade. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

Carroll University, located some 1,5 miles from where the events at the parade unfolded, announced that its campus was placed on lockdown on Sunday evening.

The private liberal arts college urged students and staff to “shelter in place” until further notice.

This alert was issued a couple of hours after a car ran through the parade meant as a celebration of the upcoming Christmas. The festivities that featured dancers, including a group known as The Dancing Grannies, and an orchestra, kicked off at 4 p.m local time, with the event being broadcast live on the city’s Facebook page.

The broadcast, however, was taken down after a red SUV collided with the crowd. The driver first stormed through a police barrier and sped up towards the revellers, seemingly showing no intention to stop. More than two dozen people were taken to hospitals, including 11 adults and 12 children. Police confirmed that the incident also resulted in a number of fatalities, but did not reveal how many people lost their lives.

