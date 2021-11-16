 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Give black employees ‘day or two off’ after Rittenhouse verdict, activist says

16 Nov, 2021 15:12
Protester writes on wall outside the courthouse during trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
A liberal Portland, Oregon activist has prompted a discussion after asking employers to give a “day or two off” to black employees after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, regardless of the jury’s decision.

“Employers, consider giving your Black employees a day or two off after the Rittenhouse verdict,” Gregory McKelvey tweeted this week, adding that it was going to be “hard” for black employees to work and they shouldn’t be “expected to.”

Rittenhouse is on trial for shooting and killing two men during riots amid Black Lives Matter protests in August of last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The defendant has maintained his innocence and said he acted in self defense. Rittenhouse shot three men, all of whom were white. 

McKlevey’s take on black Americans’ sensitivity to the Rittenhouse trial caused fiery reaction on social media, with the Portland activist and political strategist being accused of elitism and unintentional satire. 

“‘White kid shoots three white men, black people shouldn’t be expected to work’ is one of the most racist things I’ve ever read,” Daily Wire’s Jeremy Boreing tweeted

“Can’t get much more insulting to blacks than this,” Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld added

Closing arguments in the Rittenhouse case were made on Monday, and jury deliberations commenced on Tuesday. 

