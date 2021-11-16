Give black employees ‘day or two off’ after Rittenhouse verdict, activist says

A liberal Portland, Oregon activist has prompted a discussion after asking employers to give a “day or two off” to black employees after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, regardless of the jury’s decision.

“Employers, consider giving your Black employees a day or two off after the Rittenhouse verdict,” Gregory McKelvey tweeted this week, adding that it was going to be “hard” for black employees to work and they shouldn’t be “expected to.”

Employers, consider giving your Black employees a day or two off after the Rittenhouse verdict. Regardless of the outcome, it’s going to be hard for Black people to work and it isn’t fair to expect them to. — Gregory McKelvey (@GregoryMcKelvey) November 15, 2021

Rittenhouse is on trial for shooting and killing two men during riots amid Black Lives Matter protests in August of last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The defendant has maintained his innocence and said he acted in self defense. Rittenhouse shot three men, all of whom were white.

Why do people think I deleted this lol. Stand by it 100% https://t.co/jWueyU16OC — Gregory McKelvey (@GregoryMcKelvey) November 16, 2021

McKlevey’s take on black Americans’ sensitivity to the Rittenhouse trial caused fiery reaction on social media, with the Portland activist and political strategist being accused of elitism and unintentional satire.

“‘White kid shoots three white men, black people shouldn’t be expected to work’ is one of the most racist things I’ve ever read,” Daily Wire’s Jeremy Boreing tweeted.

“Can’t get much more insulting to blacks than this,” Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld added.

Is this some sort of satire? — James DePorre (@RevShark) November 15, 2021

Because a white guy shot three other white guys? — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) November 16, 2021

How you probably felt after tweeting this. pic.twitter.com/4NjUqwabyd — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) November 16, 2021

Closing arguments in the Rittenhouse case were made on Monday, and jury deliberations commenced on Tuesday.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!