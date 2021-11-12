 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Fact-checkers rush to explain how Biden didn’t MEAN to call Satchel Paige ‘the great Negro’

12 Nov, 2021 01:21
Get short URL
Fact-checkers rush to explain how Biden didn’t MEAN to call Satchel Paige ‘the great Negro’
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater, in Arlington National Cemetery, on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021 © Reuters
US President Joe Biden seemingly referred to legendary pitcher Satchel Paige as “the great Negro” in a Veterans Day speech – prompting fact checkers to explain how him uttering the words in that order was a gaffe, obviously.

During his speech at Virginia’s Arlington National Cemetery, Biden claimed he had “adopted the attitude of the great Negro — at the time, pitcher in the Negro Leagues — went on to become a great pitcher in the pros — in the Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson.”

“His name was Satchel Paige,” Biden declared, before recalling a story of how Paige told reporters he felt younger than he looked after pitching a win on his 47th birthday.

Biden’s gaffe – which was confirmed in an official White House transcript – triggered an avalanche of criticism from mostly conservative detractors, who accused the 46th president of being “racist.”

Multiple fact checkers immediately rushed to provide cover for Biden, explaining the wider context and arguing that the president did not actually refer to Paige as a “Negro.”

READ MORE: President Biden’s approval rating tumbles, VP Harris does even worse

Mediaite received heavy backlash for publishing an article titled, “No, Joe Biden Did Not Refer to Satchel Paige as a ‘Negro’ During Veterans Day Speech.” Though the author of the article – liberal commentator Tommy Christopher – conceded that Biden “obviously began to say ‘Great Negro League pitcher,’” he concluded that Biden’s comments were ultimately a mistake and that he had meant to reference the Negro Leagues which Paige had played for.

“That this needs to be explained is beyond absurd,” the article declared.

The article experienced heavy criticism from social media users, who accused Mediaite and Christopher of “gaslighting” and “lying” to Americans to protect Biden.

Fact-checking website Snopes also attempted to provide cover for Biden, ruling that “while he did indeed utter the words ‘I’ve adopted the attitude of the great Negro,’ and said them in that order, the context surrounding that sentence fragment does not support the claim or implication that Biden ‘called’ or ‘referred to’ Satchel Paige as ‘the great Negro.’”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies