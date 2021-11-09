 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
MSNBC claims jump in US inflation is a ‘GOOD THING’, actually

9 Nov, 2021 00:04
© Twitter / MSNBC
MSNBC is trying to sell Americans on the idea that the US inflation crisis is a “good thing.” Online reaction suggests that few people are buying – so much so that the left-wing media outlet deleted its claim without explanation.

The network posted a Twitter message on Monday to promote an article on rising prices by saying, “Why the inflation we’re now seeing is a good thing.” The article was an opinion piece asserting that inflation fears are being overblown by other media outlets, including CNN, and that rising prices reflect a strong economy.

“American consumers are, relatively speaking, flush [with cash], and it’s strong demand for goods and services that is sending prices higher,” MSNBC columnist James Surowiecki said.

With inflation surging at the highest rate in 13 years, MSNBC’s positive spin on the issue might be comforting to the Biden administration, which has tried to downplay concern over rising prices as it also grapples with immigration and supply-chain crises. However, the outlet’s tweet was quickly ratioed – and was later deleted – as observers argued that household budgets are being wrecked by soaring costs for such necessities as food and fuel.

“Yes, the inflation is so good, the average 40-hour-a-week worker is taking $500-a-month loss due to inflation costs,” conservative commentator Kambree Kawahine Koa said sarcastically. “Bravo inflation, bravo.”

Other observers, such as a Twitter pundit who goes by the name Rudy Havenstein, pointed out that the MSNBC claim was part of a progression of explanations used by policy makers to escape blame for the crisis. The spins have gone from “there is no inflation” to “inflation is transitory” to “inflation is good,” he said.

Former congressional candidate Barrington Martin II, a Georgia Democrat, suggested that MSNBC’s absurd claim reflected a larger issue. “Can you see now that all of media is compromised?” he asked.

Software engineer Billy Markus, co-creator of Dogecoin, scolded MSNBC for claiming inflation is a “good thing,” saying, “This headline is bad, and you should feel bad.”

