New emergency strikes Baldwin's 'Rust' movie set

A crew member working to wind down production of Alec Baldwin’s movie ‘Rust’ – after the cinematographer was accidentally shot dead on set – was bitten by a venomous spider and may end up losing his arm.

The incident involving lamp operator and pipe rigger Jason Miller occurred some time ago, with Sky News learning about it through a ‘Just Giving’ page set up raise money for the man’s treatment.

Miller was working at the production site in New Mexico when he was bitten in the arm by a brown recluse spider, which injects necrotic venom into its prey.

The crew member was hospitalized several days after the bite, as he experienced severe symptoms, including necrosis and sepsis.

The man “endured multiple surgeries each day as doctors do their best to stop the infection and try to save his arm from amputation,” the message on the fundraising platform said.

Even in the best-case scenario, “it will be a very long road to recovery for Jason if the medical team is able to save his arm,” it added.

Sky News contacted the producers regarding what happened to Miller, and they responded by saying: “We do not comment on individual members of the cast and crew’s private matters.”

The page with the fundraiser for Miller was apparently removed from the ‘Just Giving’ website after the news broke.

It was decided that production of Rust would stop after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on set on October 21.

The main star and producer of the film, Alec Baldwin, accidentally fired a gun at Hutchins during rehearsal, while also injuring director Joel Souza.

Moments before he pulled the trigger, Baldwin was assured by his assistant director that the pistol was safe to use.

It’s so far unclear how live rounds got into the gun, but fellow crew members have described the film’s armorer as inexperienced and “a bit careless with the guns.”

