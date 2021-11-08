Elon Musk speaks out after Internet votes YES to him selling 10% of Tesla stock

Elon Musk’s followers voted yes to the billionaire selling 10% of his stocks in Tesla this weekend, and Musk has continued to promise to stick with the outcome of his controversial Twitter poll.

Musk – the CEO of Tesla and the world’s richest man – put the decision of whether to sell his stock to a Twitter poll on Saturday and pledged to “abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes.”

Over 3.5 million people voted in the poll, which concluded with the ‘Yes’ faction winning by 57.9%. After being asked whether the poll went “the way you wanted it to,” Musk signalled that he won’t go back on his promise to follow through.

“I was prepared to accept either outcome,” he tweeted.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.Do you support this? — Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

Musk explained his decision to consider getting rid of the stock, which is valued at around $21 billion, by his wish to pay taxes. The billionaire argued that since he doesn’t “take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere,” the only way for him to “pay taxes personally is to sell stock.”

The poll angered many social media users, who accused Musk of devaluing the company’s stock, and reportedly prompted concerns among the electric car maker’s shareholders.

as a Tesla shareholder I am nervous lmao https://t.co/gHzJ02YKox — certified lover troy 🗡 (@CFCNJD) November 7, 2021

Assuming Musk does sell the stock as promised, it will still only be a fraction of his $318 billion estimated net worth.

