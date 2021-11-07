 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Outrage as Russian tik-toker shakes her booty in front of mosque

7 Nov, 2021 18:12
Get short URL
Outrage as Russian tik-toker shakes her booty in front of mosque
© @GazetaRu/Twitter
A young Russian woman has been blasted online after posting a racy TikTok video outside a mosque in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan region.

The model, named Daria Pepelyayeva, angered locals by suggestively posing in skin-tight pants outside the Kul Sharif Mosque, news website KazanFirst reported.

According to the outlet, the woman took down the TikTok video after people online called her behavior “shameful” and said she should be prosecuted under the law that bans insulting people’s religious beliefs. 

Apart from making TikTok videos, Pepelyayeva regularly posts racy photos of herself on Instagram and OnlyFans. 

Last month, an Instagram model who posed in a thong outside the iconic Saint Isaac’s Cathedral in St. Petersburg was charged with insulting religious beliefs. This week, Russian porn star Rita Fox was sentenced to 14 days in jail for “disorderly conduct” after flashing her naked buttocks in front of the Kremlin in the Red Square in Moscow.  

In October, a blogger and a model each received a 10-month jail sentence for simulating oral sex in a photo in front of Moscow’s historic Saint Basil’s Cathedral. They were convicted of insulting religious beliefs. 

Also on rt.com Russian Orthodox Church wants no criminal prosecution for insulting religion, on one condition

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies