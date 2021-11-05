GOP congresswoman mocks AOC’s ‘Tax the Rich’ dress (PHOTOS)

US Republican Party politician Lauren Boebert went to a social event in a “Let’s Go Brandon” dress, apparently mocking the Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s look at the Met Gala.

The congresswoman from Colorado donned a red dress with the words “Let’s Go Brandon” during an event at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday.

The dress was an apparent reference to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic congresswoman from New York, who famously attended the Met Gala in a dress that said “Tax the Rich” in September.

Boebert posted what the media said was a Photoshopped image of her and Trump, with the words, “It’s not a phrase, it’s a movement.”

In recent weeks, “Let’s Go Brandon” has become a euphemism for the chant “F**k Joe Biden.” Republican congressman from South Carolina, Jeff Duncan, wore a mask with this phrase on the House floor earlier this month.

On October 31, Boebert posted a photo of herself as Disney’s Cruella de Vil at Halloween.

