GOP congresswoman mocks AOC’s ‘Tax the Rich’ dress (PHOTOS)
The congresswoman from Colorado donned a red dress with the words “Let’s Go Brandon” during an event at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday.
Catching up w friends @ Mar a lago @DiamondandSilk@RepBoebert@laurenboebertpic.twitter.com/tydrkEF7eB— T.W. Shannon (@TWShannon) November 5, 2021
The dress was an apparent reference to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic congresswoman from New York, who famously attended the Met Gala in a dress that said “Tax the Rich” in September.
Congreswoman @laurenboebert says everything better than @AOC.#LetsGoBrandonpic.twitter.com/asjh7ubwSh— Gunnery Sergeant Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) November 5, 2021
Boebert posted what the media said was a Photoshopped image of her and Trump, with the words, “It’s not a phrase, it’s a movement.”
It’s not a phrase, it’s a movement! #LGBpic.twitter.com/MpeKAEVfWB— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 5, 2021
In recent weeks, “Let’s Go Brandon” has become a euphemism for the chant “F**k Joe Biden.” Republican congressman from South Carolina, Jeff Duncan, wore a mask with this phrase on the House floor earlier this month.
On October 31, Boebert posted a photo of herself as Disney’s Cruella de Vil at Halloween.
