 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Decision Desk HQ projects Republican Glenn Youngkin to win Virginia election, as CBS says race ‘leans Republican’
HomeUSA News

Syria claims Israel targeted area outside Damascus in missile strike resulting in ‘material losses’ – state media

3 Nov, 2021 00:36
Get short URL
Syria claims Israel targeted area outside Damascus in missile strike resulting in ‘material losses’ – state media
FILE PHOTO: Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria, January 21, 2019. ©  Reuters / SANA handout
The Damascus countryside has come under a missile attack, Syria’s state media reported, blaming Tel Aviv for carrying out “aggression” with a number of missiles. The strike reportedly inflicted material damage outside the capital.

The alleged attack took place early on Wednesday, Syria’s state-run SANA news agency reported, citing a military source. “A number of missiles” were launched from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, and hit an area near the town of Zakia in the countryside west of Damascus, according to the report.

The raid resulted in “some material losses,” the agency said, without specifying the extent of the damage.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies