Syria claims Israel targeted area outside Damascus in missile strike resulting in ‘material losses’ – state media

The Damascus countryside has come under a missile attack, Syria’s state media reported, blaming Tel Aviv for carrying out “aggression” with a number of missiles. The strike reportedly inflicted material damage outside the capital.

The alleged attack took place early on Wednesday, Syria’s state-run SANA news agency reported, citing a military source. “A number of missiles” were launched from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, and hit an area near the town of Zakia in the countryside west of Damascus, according to the report.

The raid resulted in “some material losses,” the agency said, without specifying the extent of the damage.

