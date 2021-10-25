Damascus accuses Israel of launching missile strikes at three targets in south of Syria, threatens military response

The Israeli Defense Forces launched three missile strikes on southern parts of Syria, near the border between the two countries, as part of a campaign against Hezbollah targets, the Syrian Foreign Ministry has claimed.

The ministry condemned Israel on Monday for launching missile strikes on three areas around the outskirts of the al-Baath settlement.

“The Israeli forces this morning showed another aggression in the southern region. This is taking place as part of a series of aggressions against Syria's sovereignty,” a Syrian Foreign Ministry official claimed.

The country’s state media also accused Tel Aviv of dropping propaganda leaflets in the region.

The Syrian government was clear that it has the right to respond militarily to the attack. However, it did not specify what action it is considering over the Israeli military’s missile strike.

The three sites hit are alleged to have been two observation posts and an office run by Hezbollah, as part of its Golan File effort to establish a force along the border to allow it to launch attacks on Israel.

Israel has launched hundreds of missile strikes on Syrian targets throughout the country's civil war in an effort to curb the actions of the Lebanese Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, which has sided with Syrian government forces.

The Israeli government and Israel Defense Forces have not yet responded to the allegations.

