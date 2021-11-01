 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Southwest launches ‘internal’ probe into ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ pilot, as Twitter firing squad demands public flogging

1 Nov, 2021 04:34
©  Reuters / Joe Skipper
Southwest Airlines has launched an internal probe after one of its pilots signed off with a viral phrase used to insult President Joe Biden, but Twitter warriors are calling for harsh measures to prevent such heresy in future.

“Southwest does not condone Employees sharing their personal political opinions while on the job serving our Customers, and one Employee’s individual perspective should not be interpreted as the viewpoint of Southwest and its collective 54,000 Employees,” the airline said in a statement on Sunday.

The controversy was caused by reports that a pilot on the Southwest flight from Houston, Texas to Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday, said ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ though the loudspeaker – a recent conservative meme that has become code for ‘F**k Joe Biden’. Associated Press reporter Colleen Long who happened to be on that flight claimed she was almost “removed” after trying to ask the pilot about using the phrase. 

The airline’s seemingly feeble response to the incident had many calling for the pilot to be publicly identified and fired, while others called for boycotts of the airline as a whole. Some went as far as to compare voicing anti-Joe Biden remarks to declaring allegiance with terrorists.

Also on rt.com ‘Not remotely similar’: CNN analyst ripped for comparing pilot's anti-Biden ‘Let's go Brandon’ sign off to ISIS loyalty pledge

Southwest’s fresh promise to address the situation directly with the employee in question, following an internal probe, triggered even more backlash and demands for a much stronger statement and concrete action.

Some even called on the Federal Aviation Administration to get involved and check the pilot’s mental health.

The airline also had its fair share of criticism from conservatives, for allegedly cowering to the left-wing mob.”

At the same time some noted that the same people now calling for the Southwest pilot to be fired, spent the last four years “tweeting nothing but F*** Trump.”

