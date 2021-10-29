Blogger & girlfriend given 10 months in Russian prison after snapping photo simulating oral sex outside iconic Moscow cathedral

A Moscow court has sentenced a Tajik man and his Russian girlfriend to 10 months behind bars after a raunchy photoshoot in front of the famous St. Basil’s Cathedral. They were found guilty of insulting the feelings of believers.

Last month, Ruslan Bobiev (whose real name is Ruslani Murojonzod) and Asya Akimova (Anastasia Chistova) published photos on social media taken by the iconic Red Square cathedral. The most controversial snap saw Akimova on her knees, simulating oral sex while wearing a police jacket.

The two were later detained, accused of breaking a law that seeks to punish those who commit actions “with the purpose of insulting the religious feelings of believers.” The 10-month sentence is precisely the length requested by the prosecutor.

Bobiev and Akimova are the first to receive time behind bars under this law, with all those previously convicted being given a fine or suspended sentence.

Bobiev’s isn’t the only high-profile case of a similar nature in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a video showing a Russian OnlyFans pornstar went viral after she was filmed flashing her breasts near the exact same church. The model, known as Lola Bunny, later apologized following online outrage and anger but still faces possible prosecution.

The law on insulting feelings of believers was passed in 2013 after the feminist protest punk rock band Pussy Riot played music inside Moscow’s main cathedral. In 2016, the law made international headlines after YouTube blogger Ruslan Sokolovsky was arrested for playing the then-popular game Pokemon GO in a church in Ekaterinburg.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!