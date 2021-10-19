Homeland Security secretary tests positive for Covid-19, despite being vaccinated
Mayorkas is experiencing “mild congestion,” according to a statement from Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Marsha Espinosa. The secretary will be isolating and working from home. The statement also confirmed Mayorkas is fully vaccinated against Covid.
Contact tracing to determine the origin and spread of the infection is “underway,” the statement added.
.@DHSgov Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19 per a DHS spokesperson. He’s fully vaccinated and isolating. Statement: pic.twitter.com/T515jnbpDA— Luke Barr (@LukeLBarr) October 19, 2021
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!