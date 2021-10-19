Homeland Security secretary tests positive for Covid-19, despite being vaccinated

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for Covid-19 after a routine pre-travel test, his department said on Tuesday. He was due to travel to Colombia with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Mayorkas is experiencing “mild congestion,” according to a statement from Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Marsha Espinosa. The secretary will be isolating and working from home. The statement also confirmed Mayorkas is fully vaccinated against Covid.

Contact tracing to determine the origin and spread of the infection is “underway,” the statement added.

