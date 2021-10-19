 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Homeland Security secretary tests positive for Covid-19, despite being vaccinated

19 Oct, 2021 19:44
Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during daily briefing at the White House ©  REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for Covid-19 after a routine pre-travel test, his department said on Tuesday. He was due to travel to Colombia with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Mayorkas is experiencing “mild congestion,” according to a statement from Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Marsha Espinosa. The secretary will be isolating and working from home. The statement also confirmed Mayorkas is fully vaccinated against Covid. 

Contact tracing to determine the origin and spread of the infection is “underway,” the statement added. 

