 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

FDA panel gives nod to Johnson & Johnson booster Covid-19 jabs

15 Oct, 2021 18:49
Get short URL
FDA panel gives nod to Johnson & Johnson booster Covid-19 jabs
A box of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccines, April 22, 2021. file photo ©  REUTERS/Vincent West
A day after recommending Moderna’s Covid-19 booster proposal, an advisory vaccine panel to the Food and Drug Administration endorsed Johnson & Johnson boosters as well, to be offered at least two months after the initial shot.

J&J had asked for flexibility with the booster, saying that the extra dose adds protection against the virus as early as two months after the initial vaccination, but that it could work better if people wait six months. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously in favor of the booster, but did not set a firm timeline, according to AP.

Also on rt.com FDA advisory panel greenlights Moderna Covid-19 boosters for elderly & at-risk Americans

Friday’s vote means that the FDA advisers have now green-lit booster jabs for all three vaccines granted emergency use authorization in the US. Pfizer boosters were approved last month, while Moderna’s were given the go-ahead on Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still needs to approve both recommendations.

“There are data that suggest the effectiveness of this vaccine is actually less robust than the company’s presentation here,” Dr. Peter Marks, FDA’s top vaccine official, said during the hearing. “And that is a finding of concern particularly because that’s been seen in minority communities potentially and others.”

The panel approved the boosters despite reservations about the J&J data and the lack of time to independently verify it. Among the concerns were that only a “tiny” portion of cases in the booster study involved the delta variant of the coronavirus, and that J&J followed recipients for just over a month, leaving unanswered questions about the durability of protection. 

Dr. Arnold Monto of the University of Michigan, who chairs the panel, said there was “some urgency here to do something,” about protecting the J&J recipients. Only about 15 million Americans took the single-dose vaccine, of the 188 million inoculated in total. 

Also on rt.com Biden vowed to ‘follow the science’ but Covid-19 boosters seem to be driven by politics – reports

The J&J jab rollout was hampered by concerns over “rare but serious” side effects such as blood clots and the Guillain-Barre syndrome, but regulators decided the benefits outweighed the risks. No new safety concerns were flagged with the boosters, the panel said.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies