As report reveals more US soldiers died from suicide than Covid, US major general complains army won't allow her French manicure

US Army Major General Jo Clyborne was ridiculed on social media after she protested that the military would not allow her to wear a French manicure to work.

Clyborne posted a photo to Twitter which showed her removing her manicure on Thursday evening.

Why the Army thinks a French Manicure is an “obnoxious” color compared to the civilian world which views it as an understated yet professional look is beyond me. But I have to be in uniform tomorrow, so here we are. It looked nice while it lasted. pic.twitter.com/GOxjDHbROR — Maj. Gen. Jo Clyborne (@joclyborne) October 15, 2021

“Why the Army thinks a French Manicure is an ‘obnoxious’ color compared to the civilian world which views it as an understated yet professional look is beyond me,” she complained, adding, “But I have to be in uniform tomorrow, so here we are. It looked nice while it lasted.”

Clyborne also explained that though the Army permits her to wear an American manicure, “it’s a weird pink that doesn’t look as nice.”

The post was soon ridiculed by Americans who questioned why such a high-ranking servicewoman was complaining about her nails online.

I regret to inform my fellow Europeans that if they rely on the United States for their defense, they don’t have a defense. https://t.co/1tELVOw8jm — PEG (@pegobry) October 15, 2021

We're going to get absolutely wrecked by China in any military conflict. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) October 15, 2021

We deserve to get invaded, this is legitimately embarassing — ianmilescheungus (@mrcheungus) October 15, 2021

“This is what an empire in decline looks like,” reacted one person, while another joked, “America’s enemies are trembling at this I’m sure.”

“After what happened in Afghanistan, you’d think Generals would keep this nonsense off of their social media. Our military is in rough shape in terms of leadership,” a concerned American opined, before Malaysian journalist Ian Miles Cheong claimed “military suicides have doubled” under Clyborne’s “watch” – a reference to a report which showed significantly more soldiers had died from suicide during the Covid-19 pandemic than from the virus itself.

Others demanded Clyborne delete the post, calling it unprofessional and arguing that it could undermine discipline in the armed forces, and Cliff Simms – a former special assistant to President Donald Trump – called on US military leaders to take a social media break “for a while.”

Ma'am, you probably should have put more thought into this before sending the tweet. Deleting it now would be a good idea, just because of the message it sends. — More Evil Bill Lumbergh (@Jeff_Weimer) October 15, 2021

You should delete this.It is extremely unprofessional for a general grade officer to question uniform standards in front of the troops. It undermines disipline and erodes the authority needed by NCOs to maintain standards. You are setting up First Lines in your unit to fail. — Aint No Jive Turkey! (@Woke_Chicken) October 15, 2021

In July, another US Army major general, Patrick Donahoe, was criticized for calling one online critic “a shill for Putin” after he asked how many wars the general had won.

Clyborne’s biography lists her as assistant adjutant general in the Minnesota National Guard and deputy commanding general of the US Army’s Cyber Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon, Georgia.

She responded to criticism by posting a short thread that started with “I'm a women [sic]. In the Army. Get over it.”

🧵2/34. If you think we'd lose a war b/c women are in the Army or wear nail polish, wake up. Rethink what excluding 51% of the population does to our nat strategy esp when only 1 in 10 are able to serve. Women earned their place rightfully to wear our great nation's uniform. — Maj. Gen. Jo Clyborne (@joclyborne) October 15, 2021 🧵3/35. When leaders are seen as human, face similar daily challenges & are approachable, our troops are more likely to reach out when they're struggling.6. If you resort to ad hominem attacks & can’t debate fact and reason you've lost the argument and I have no time for you. — Maj. Gen. Jo Clyborne (@joclyborne) October 15, 2021

