‘Hate speech’: Instagram removes post highlighting male advantage in sports

Instagram removed a biologist’s post which highlighted the male biological advantages in certain sports, classifying it as ‘hate speech’ and refusing appeal attempts.

Colin Wright, an evolutionary biologist and the managing editor of Quillette, claimed on Tuesday that the social network had taken down his post referencing a “peer reviewed paper showing male advantage in certain sports activities.”

“They are not giving me the option to appeal their decision, and the post says it has already been ‘reviewed,’” Wright added, calling Instagram’s decision “very concerning.”

A screenshot showed Instagram warning Wright that his post “goes against” its guidelines “on hate speech or symbols,” and that he risks “losing access” to his account in the future if he makes similar posts again.

Instagram took down one of my posts for violating their rules on "hate speech." What was the thing I posted? A figure from @FondOfBeetles and @TLexercise's peer reviewed paper showing male advantage in certain sports activities. pic.twitter.com/kcf53oJ73U — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) October 12, 2021

Turns out Instagram lied when they told me "You can ask us to review our decision if you think we made a mistake."They are not giving me me the option to appeal their decision, and the post says it has already been "reviewed."This is very concerning. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) October 13, 2021

Also on rt.com Parents want Loudoun County, Va. school board to quit after accusation it covered up bathroom rape by ‘gender-fluid sex predator’

The removal shocked other users on social media, with one person commenting, “So you can be punished for saying something true.”

Wow, seems tyrannical to me. Not suppression of discussion of ideas but hard scientific facts. And facts at that that virtually everyone with common sense know to be true. — dr.secondchance (@PeterGrigg7) October 13, 2021

Posting studies on sex differences is hate speech according to Instagram. I definitely want the people who run that platform making fraught decisions about free speech and censorship! https://t.co/aDsmgNQ9Q1 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) October 13, 2021

Really. The censorship is getting obvious, dramatic and scary.😲 — Jeffrey Churchill (@chilljat) October 12, 2021

“That’s it lads. We’ve reached the point in the discourse when peer reviewed, scientific fact is now considered ‘hate speech,’” LBC correspondent Matthew Thompson tweeted, while Arc Digital editor-in-chief Berny Belvedere called Instagram’s decision “troubling.”

Instagram’s removal process has long been a source of controversy online, with the social network opting to take down inoffensive posts while allowing violence and threats to remain.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – the nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy – had his Instagram account banned in February for “repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines,” and other controversial public figures such as Infowars founder Alex Jones and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan have also been purged from the platform.

Despite its trigger-happy removals, however, Instagram has previously refused to remove monkey emojis sent to black football players, violent and racist art depicting the severed heads of white people, and even death threats made towards Iranian Ayatollah Khamenei.

Also on rt.com Instagram refuses to remove ‘black art’ depicting severed heads of white people citing ‘differences of expression’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!