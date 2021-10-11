 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

CNN raises eyebrows with ‘dystopian’ report referring to pre-Covid era as ‘the Before Times’

11 Oct, 2021 18:30
Get short URL
CNN raises eyebrows with ‘dystopian’ report referring to pre-Covid era as ‘the Before Times’
©  REUTERS/Mike Blake
CNN has sparked debate after referring to the “Before Times” – meaning pre-Covd-19 pandemic – with some accusing the network of creating fear on purpose with its “dystopian” language.

The report in question warned grocery shelves “are not going back to normal this year” after over a year of issues including labor shortages and transport restrictions. 

Rice Krispies Treats, Sour Patch Kids, some Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavors, McCormick gourmet spices, and Marie Callender's pot pies are all items that could be in limited supply, according to emails seen by CNN, which were sent from the companies behind the products to grocery chains across the country. 

Also on rt.com ‘A little self-awareness goes a long way’: Candace Owens says fat people shouldn’t criticize the unvaccinated

What has stuck out most from CNN’s report, however, is the term “Before Times,” which is capitalized in the article and refers to a time before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down much of the nation and led to grocery stores being overwhelmed, with some even limiting the sale of items such as toilet paper in the first months of the frenzy.

“If you hoped grocery stores this fall and winter would look like they did in the Before Times, with limitless options stretching out before you in the snack, drink, candy and frozen foods aisles, get ready for some disappointing news,” the CNN Business piece reads before delving into various supply-chain issues across the country.

The term “Before Times” sparked more debate on social media than any concerns about grocery store supplies. Some eagerly embraced the term, but others argued the use of such “dystopian” language in a news piece amounted to deliberate fear-mongering.

“They say ‘The Before Times’ like COVID is equivalent to Jesus. Absolute lunatics,” conservative commenter Robby Starbuck tweeted in response to CNN’s report. 

According to data from IRI, which tracks stock levels at US grocery chains, 18% of beverages, 15% of frozen foods, 16% of snacks, 15% of candy and 18% of bakery products were out of stock for the week ending on October 3. 

Before the pandemic, out-of-stock percentages averaged between 7% and 10%, according to the tracker. Some companies, like Costco and Sam’s Club, have reintroduced sale limits for customers on cleaning and paper products ahead of the winter holidays. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies