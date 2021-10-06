Arlington, Texas school shooting suspect identified as 18yo, police say he’s on the run

Police in Arlington, Texas have named the suspect in the shooting at Timberview High School as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins. At least three people were injured in the incident and were taken to local hospitals.

Arlington PD posted a photo of Simpkins on Wednesday morning local time, along with the license plates of his silver Dodge Charger and a request for the public to help locate the teen.

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Timberview and other nearby schools were put on lockdown on Wednesday morning amid reports of an active shooter on campus. Initial reports spoke of “multiple” people injured. Police gave an all-clear shortly before noon, and confirmed three people were wounded in the incident. A fourth person sustained minor injuries.

Simpkins reportedly fled the scene in his vehicle, and the search for him is currently underway. He should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Also on rt.com Police give 'all clear' after 'multiple injuries' confirmed in active shooter situation at Texas high school

“We believe there was a fight between a student and another individual” that led to the shooting, police told reporters at a press conference outside the school.

Timberview serves the Arlington and Mansfield school districts. It is located in southern Arlington, a city of around 400,000 residents just east of Fort Worth.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW