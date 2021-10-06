 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Arlington, Texas school shooting suspect identified as 18yo, police say he’s on the run

6 Oct, 2021 16:47
Police in Arlington, Texas have named the suspect in the shooting at Timberview High School as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins. At least three people were injured in the incident and were taken to local hospitals.

Arlington PD posted a photo of Simpkins on Wednesday morning local time, along with the license plates of his silver Dodge Charger and a request for the public to help locate the teen.

Timberview and other nearby schools were put on lockdown on Wednesday morning amid reports of an active shooter on campus. Initial reports spoke of “multiple” people injured. Police gave an all-clear shortly before noon, and confirmed three people were wounded in the incident. A fourth person sustained minor injuries.

Simpkins reportedly fled the scene in his vehicle, and the search for him is currently underway. He should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

“We believe there was a fight between a student and another individual” that led to the shooting, police told reporters at a press conference outside the school.

Timberview serves the Arlington and Mansfield school districts. It is located in southern Arlington, a city of around 400,000 residents just east of Fort Worth.

