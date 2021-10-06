 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Police give 'all clear' after 'multiple injuries' confirmed in active shooter situation at Texas high school

6 Oct, 2021 15:38
Get short URL
Police give 'all clear' after 'multiple injuries' confirmed in active shooter situation at Texas high school
FILE PHOTO: © Reuters / Shannon Stapleton
The "all clear" has been given by police after an active shooter situation at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas. Multiple injuries have been confirmed, nearby schools were put on lockdown and the suspect is on the run.

The Arlington Police Department confirmed four victims were injured and sent to hospital, adding that the department was liaising with the Mansfield and Grand Prairie Police Departments in the hunt for the suspect, who fled the school and is considered "armed and dangerous." 

Police said the shooting may have been sparked by a fight that broke out in a classroom before a student opened fire.

Following the all clear, police released an image of the suspect, naming him as 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger.

Parents have been directed to a reunification point at the nearby Center for Performing Arts, though local media reports indicate that some students and staff remain locked in their classrooms and offices.

A line of buses has formed outside the school ready to transport students to meet their parents at the reunification point.

The Timberview shooting was reported shortly after a false alarm at nearby Washington Liberty High School, where an anonymous caller phoned in to warn there was an active shooter in the building.

While no evidence of a threat was found following the call, classes were nevertheless canceled as a safety precaution.

Wednesday’s shooting also came just a few days after a shooting at a Texas charter school in which the campus principal was injured. The shooter in that case was a 25-year-old former student, who quickly surrendered to police after firing his weapon.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies