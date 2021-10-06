Police give 'all clear' after 'multiple injuries' confirmed in active shooter situation at Texas high school

The "all clear" has been given by police after an active shooter situation at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas. Multiple injuries have been confirmed, nearby schools were put on lockdown and the suspect is on the run.

The Arlington Police Department confirmed four victims were injured and sent to hospital, adding that the department was liaising with the Mansfield and Grand Prairie Police Departments in the hunt for the suspect, who fled the school and is considered "armed and dangerous."

Police said the shooting may have been sparked by a fight that broke out in a classroom before a student opened fire.

Following the all clear, police released an image of the suspect, naming him as 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger.

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Parents have been directed to a reunification point at the nearby Center for Performing Arts, though local media reports indicate that some students and staff remain locked in their classrooms and offices.

My daughter just texted me that there was a school school shooting at Timberview H.S. In Mansfield ISD in Arlington, TX. She sent this video that’s out. Her nearby school is on lockdown also, and we hear police sirens rushing in. Police confirm there is an active shooter. Praying pic.twitter.com/m90QzZUfTz — Nerissa Knight (@nerissaknight) October 6, 2021

Per NBC DFW shooting at Timberview and multiple victims shot and taken to local hospitals. 🚨 PARENTS advised to go to Student Nutrition Center on Webb. MISD trying to get buses to campus to transport students to nutrition center pic.twitter.com/jIHHQ1UNrX — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) October 6, 2021

A line of buses has formed outside the school ready to transport students to meet their parents at the reunification point.

Several school buses are outside Timberview High School. Parents on the scene said they are waiting for their students to be transported to the reunification center @NBCDFWhttps://t.co/g8qOtbp78Rpic.twitter.com/CEwcNLV8S6 — Lili Zheng (@LiliNBC5) October 6, 2021

The Timberview shooting was reported shortly after a false alarm at nearby Washington Liberty High School, where an anonymous caller phoned in to warn there was an active shooter in the building.

While no evidence of a threat was found following the call, classes were nevertheless canceled as a safety precaution.

Wednesday’s shooting also came just a few days after a shooting at a Texas charter school in which the campus principal was injured. The shooter in that case was a 25-year-old former student, who quickly surrendered to police after firing his weapon.

