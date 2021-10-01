‘Alive and well’: Border Patrol horse unit still operates despite being banned by Biden admin after ‘whipping’ hoax, media reports

Contrary to statements from the Biden administration, the US Border Patrol is reportedly still using horses, despite the hysteria over mounted officers rudely confronting illegal aliens crossing into the US.

The only change that was made after the US Department of Homeland Security suspended use of horse-mounted patrols last week was that the equestrian unit stopped working on the banks of the Rio Grande River near Del Rio, Texas, the Washington Examiner reported on Friday, citing an unidentified Border Patrol official.

“No horse patrol in any sector has been disbanded,” the official was quoted as saying. “They’re still alive and well in Del Rio, just working non-river areas.”

Also on rt.com DHS suspends horseback patrols on border, after misleading ‘whipping of migrants’ photos go viral

The unit was villainized by Democrat politicians and mainstream media outlets after photos surfaced in September of Border Patrol agents on horseback trying to block Haitian migrants from crossing into the US. The agents were falsely accused of using “whips” to “corral” the migrants, and some leading Democrats, such as Vice President Kamala Harris, likened the alleged brutality to “times of slavery.”

President Joe Biden condemned the horseback unit, saying migrants were “being strapped” and “those people will pay.” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki last week touted the suspension of horse-mounted patrols in Del Rio as an example of actions the administration was taking in response to the “horrible and horrific” photos.

#BREAKING: Jen Psaki announces that horses will now be BANNED from being used in Del Rio by Border Patrol agents, citing the "horrible and horrific" use of them to prevent Haitian illegal immigrants from crossing into the U.S. pic.twitter.com/hlyZeJVbU2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2021

Border-security advocates have argued that the administration’s investigation into the agents involved in the incident won’t possibly be fair, because people at the highest levels of the government, including Biden himself, have already pronounced the officers guilty of heinous actions.

Also on rt.com Biden blasts horseback Border Patrol officers, vows they ‘WILL PAY’ for trying to stop illegal migrants from crossing

The Border Patrol’s horse-mounted operations have been instrumental in apprehending large groups of illegal aliens and intercepting drug cargoes. According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the federal agency that oversees the Border Patrol, equestrian teams extend enforcement capabilities.

“The horse patrol are the most viable and, in some cases, the only option for the US Border Patrol to enter into regions inaccessible by any other means of patrol, such as 4X4 vehicles or all-terrain vehicles,” the CBP website says. “Without the horse patrol, these areas would remain unpatrolled and susceptible to transnational criminal activity.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!