2 killed after helicopter and plane collide in mid-air over Arizona airport, airplane passengers walk away unhurt
The mid-air collision took place on Friday morning near the airport, which is situated in a suburb of the state capital of Phoenix. Chandler Fire Battalion Chief Keith Welch confirmed that two people aboard the helicopter were killed, while the passengers of the plane, a light propeller-driven aircraft, did not require medical attention. Nobody on the ground was hurt.
The circumstances of the crash are unclear, and Chandler police have put out a call for witnesses and video footage of the incident.
Images shared by local reporters in the immediate aftermath show the plane at a standstill just off a runway, apparently fully intact.
BREAKING:Mid air collision between a helicopter and a fixed wing plane near McQueen and Queen Creek. We’re told the plane was able to land safely but the helicopter crashed and caught fire pic.twitter.com/17cwv9XDwi— Kaley O'Kelley (@kaleyokelley) October 1, 2021
This is the plane that collided with a chopper at chandler airport. It appears everyone on board the plane is ok. Details on @azfamilypic.twitter.com/OqyeOgW3O9— Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) October 1, 2021
Separate footage shows the remains of the helicopter on what appears to be a patch of waste ground, partially covered with a tarpaulin by emergency workers.
Tragic scene at chandler airport after a helicopter and plane collide mid-air. This is the downed chopper. Details on @azfamilypic.twitter.com/Aa7PyjrCSG— Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) October 1, 2021
The tragic crash came three months after a smaller plane accident at Chandler Municipal Airport. Back in July, a single-engined Beechcraft Bonanza B36 with four people on board crashed and caught fire shortly after takeoff, sending one occupant to the hospital and injuring the three others.Also on rt.com Military aircraft crashes in Texas neighborhood, causing serious injuries, power outage & damage (VIDEO)
