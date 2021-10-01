 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Protesters demanding US citizenship for ALL illegal aliens shut down rush-hour traffic on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge

1 Oct, 2021 03:59
Get short URL
Protesters demanding US citizenship for ALL illegal aliens shut down rush-hour traffic on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge
FILE PHOTOS. ©  Reuters / Mario Anzuoni;  Reuters / Ringo Chiu
San Francisco commuters found themselves stranded on the city’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge for over an hour after protesters created a blockade to halt traffic while they agitated for legislation protecting illegal migrants.

The demonstrators reportedly parked their vehicles on the bridge, blocking northbound lanes, shortly before 7am on Thursday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers then shut down southbound lanes, heading into the city from Marin County, and traffic wasn’t moving again in both directions until about 8:30am.

Protesters chanted slogans and marched with signs on the roadway. Some gave speeches from the bed of a truck. Organizers from the Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All said about 40 migrant families and allies participated in blocking the bridge.

One video from the scene, posted on Twitter, shows the protesters chanting, “What do we want? Papers for all. When do we want it? Now.” Some of the chants were done in Spanish, such as “Si se puede,” meaning “Yes we can.”

Immigration activists were angry that their amnesty agenda wasn’t included in a  budget-reconciliation bill pending in Congress. The US Senate’s parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, said earlier this month that Democrat provisions providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal aliens couldn’t be rolled into the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

Including those provisions in the reconciliation bill would prevent Republicans from blocking it through a filibuster, but MacDonough, the nonpartisan arbiter of Senate rules, reportedly said the tactic wasn’t permissible, as its budget effect was “merely incidental” to its policy impact.

The Golden Gate protesters carried a large banner demanding that Democrats “override the parliamentarian.” Organizers said in a statement that Vice President Kamala Harris and top Democrat lawmakers must force the immigration measure into the reconciliation bill.

“Immigrant communities cannot wait another 20 years of failed promises...,” the statement said. “The time to deliver economic justice, climate justice and citizenship for all is now.”

The Bay Area branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) helped promote the protest. The group said CHP officers prolonged the traffic disruptions by preventing the demonstrators from leaving, as they had planned, after 20 minutes. Police said protesters didn’t leave the bridge when they were ordered, so they were detained.

CHP finally cleared the northbound lanes by bringing in tow trucks to remove protesters’ vehicles. Five activists were reportedly arrested.

“This is the only way we’re going to be heard,” said Brenda Zendejas, one of the arrested demonstrators. “We have done everything, we’ve followed the rules, and no one’s listening to us.”

CHP officer Andrew Barclay said people have the right to protest, but not to block roadways. “This is a very dangerous place for people to be, you know, especially once you get people out of their vehicles,” he said.

Online observers, including some who favor amnesty for illegal aliens, lamented that the dangerous tactic of blocking traffic – possibly including those in need of emergency medical treatment – would only diminish public support for the cause.

“Blocking the Golden Gate is dangerous, maddening and persuades no one,” self-described fundraiser Maryellen Waters said on Twitter. “All it does is scare drivers and piss them off.”

Also on rt.com ‘We’re in the middle of a pandemic’: Psaki claims Biden still expelling refugees… because of Trump’s ‘bleach’ comments?

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies