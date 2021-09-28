NY governor to monitor whether to bring in National Guard medics to replace fired unvaccinated doctors as mandate deadline expires

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed an executive order addressing possible hospital staff shortages after New York’s vaccine mandate deadline expired. She didn't rule out having National Guardsmen replace vaccine-hesitant physicians.

“The only way we can move past this pandemic is to ensure that everyone eligible is vaccinated, and that includes those who are taking care of our vulnerable family members and loved ones,” Hochul said after declaring a statewide disaster emergency.

Tonight I signed an executive order to take bold action to alleviate potential health care staffing shortages following our vaccine mandate that keeps all New Yorkers healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/dIAGl0DH5z — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 28, 2021

On Monday, New York hospitals began firing or suspending staff who have defied the order to get vaccinated. Tens of thousands of healthcare workers in the state may have refused to take the shot, according to The Washington Post.

To address potential staff shortages, the governor has allowed doctors, nurses and social care workers from other states and countries to practice in New York, and cut some red tape in terms of registration of healthcare professionals, among other measures.

The governor will also monitor “whether the deployment of medically-trained National Guard members may be necessary to execute at any point,” according to her office.

State officials said the percentage of fully vaccinated hospital staff has grown from 77% to 84% since early August. They added that preliminary self-reported data shows 92% of hospital workers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Opponents of the mandate protested in New York over the weekend, chanting, “My body, my choice.” They continued to demonstrate in Manhattan and other parts of the city on Monday, denouncing Mayor Bill De Blasio and President Joe Biden's support for the mandate.

Also on rt.com ‘No means no!’ Protests erupt across New York demanding end to vaccine mandates & passports (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!