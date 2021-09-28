‘Street brawl’ between France & AUKUS part of de-dollarization & deglobalization trend – RT’s Keiser Report

The new AUKUS submarine pact between the US, UK and Australia, which saw France lose a major ship-building deal with Canberra last week, has led to a verbal fire exchange and diplomatic snubbing between Washington and Paris.

On the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the possible outcome of the standoff, predicting France to come out as a winner, backed by the whole European Union, while the post-Brexit UK and “bad crazy island” of Australia don’t stand a chance, even with the US behind them.

