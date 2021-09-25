‘They won’t ask questions on point’: Biden tells PM Modi not to answer to US press that ‘behaves’ worse than Indian media

Joe Biden vented his frustration with the US media during talks with Narendra Modi at the White House, complaining to India’s PM that they never ask questions on point and aren’t as well-behaved as their Indian counterparts.

“I think what we’re going to do is bring in the press,” the US president said as he sat with Modi ahead of formal talks in the Oval Office on Friday.

“The Indian press is much better behaved than the American press,” he warned his guest before journalists entered the room, according to a video from the meeting.

WATCH: President Biden, during meeting with Indian PM Modi:“The Indian press is much better behaved than the American press…I think, with your permission, you could not answer questions because they won’t ask any questions on point.” pic.twitter.com/VppL7973ma — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2021

“I think, with your permission,” Biden told the Indian prime minister, “you could not answer questions because they won’t ask any questions on point.” The Indian PM reportedly agreed with his host.

Despite their absence from the official transcript of the talks, those remarks were widely shared by social media users, including some of the White House correspondents themselves.

“I thought Modi had said this when I heard about it, but nope that’s the American president,” Katie Rogers, a White House reporter for the New York Times, wrote on Twitter.

Her colleague, Christian Datoc of the DC Examiner, pointed out that the comments by Biden sounded “pretty Trumpian.”

Biden has praised the value of journalism on many occasions during his campaign for the White House as the media kept trashing his rival Donald Trump. But things changed after he became president and was himself faced with inconvenient questions and criticism.

Also on rt.com ‘Miss me yet?’ As bumbling Biden makes mess of America, Trump will look like the messiah come 2024

Earlier this week, the US leader refused to talk to the US media after his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Reporters shouted questions about the southern border crisis and US border guards using whips against Haitian migrants, but apparently they weren’t on point.

In July, Biden labeled NBC News reporter Kelly O’Donnell a “pain in the neck” for approaching him about a vaccine mandate at the Veteran Affairs Department.

He told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that she was “in the wrong business” as she kept grilling him over his summit with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, but later apologized.

Also on rt.com ‘What the hell?’ Biden snaps at female CNN reporter asking about his ‘confidence’ in Putin – then says he’s sorry (VIDEO)

Biden also jokingly threatened to run a reporter over after being asked to answer a question about Israel during a test-drive of a Ford electric car.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!