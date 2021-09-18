 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

SpaceX’s all-civilian Inspiration4 mission splashes down off Florida

18 Sep, 2021 23:07
Get short URL
SpaceX’s all-civilian Inspiration4 mission splashes down off Florida
©  YouTube / SpaceX
SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule has splashed down in the Atlantic ocean off the Florida coast, successfully bringing back to Earth a quartet of “amateur astronauts” who spent three days in orbit.

The spacecraft, dubbed Resilience, parachuted into the sea shortly after 7pm ET. A fleet of SpaceX rescue ships was deployed nearby to pick up the craft and its crew.

The Inspiration4 made history as the world’s first ‘all-civilian’ space mission, and marked SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s debut in the space tourism industry. 

Though none of the crew are professional astronauts, all have undergone months of training to prepare them for the rigors of the mission.

The crew included commander Jared Isaacman, an American billionaire who privately funded the launch as part of a campaign to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as well as pilot Sian Proctor, medical officer Hayley Arceneaux and mission specialist Chris Sembroski. 

The quartet orbited the Earth for three days at an altitude of 575km (360 miles), around 150km higher than the International Space Station.

Inspiration4 follows  two high-profile private space flights in July by Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and Virgin magnate Richard Branson. Bezos flew to the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere aboard the New Shepard rocket and capsule, designed by his company, Blue Origin. Branson, who beat Bezos to launch by little over a week, flew a lower suborbital flight aboard Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 spaceplane.

However, neither Bezos nor Branson actually orbited the Earth during their flights, thus Inspiration4 is the first fully private mission to carry humans into orbital space, a domain that was once the sole preserve of the world’s superpowers.

Also on rt.com In defence of Elon Musk, the woke-riling space billionaire launching the first all-civilian space flight

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies