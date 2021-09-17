‘There are problems you can smash’: NYC mayor posts bizarre VIDEO of ‘illegal dirt bikes’ being crushed as warning

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confused New Yorkers after he published a threatening video on social media which showed a row of illegal dirt bikes being crushed by a bulldozer.

In a video posted on Twitter Friday, several bulldozers could be seen crushing rows of dirt bikes to heavy guitar music as de Blasio warned, “Anyone out there who has an illegal dirt bike, don’t even think about it, because the NYPD will find it and will crush it.”

“These dirt bikes do not belong in New York City, it’s against the law, period. Dirt bikes are dangerous!” de Blasio declared, claiming that hundreds of illegal dirt bikes had already been confiscated and “there’s going to be more coming.”

“There are some problems that are tough to overcome, but there are other problems you can smash and you can crush, and this is one of them!” the mayor concluded.

De Blasio’s video received mixed reactions, with some New Yorkers praising the crackdown on illegal dirt bikes – which can often be seen parading through the streets of New York in violation of traffic laws – and others calling the destruction wasteful.

“I don’t get why state/local governments destroy stuff like this. Why wouldn’t they just sell these bikes to some place where it’s legal to own them,” tweeted one American, while another questioned “how many potholes could have been filled” and “how many bags of food for food kitchens provided” if the bikes had been seized and sold outside of the city instead.

