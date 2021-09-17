Conservative activist Laura Loomer tests positive for Covid, calls vaccines ‘unsafe’ as critics celebrate ‘karma’ getting her

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer has announced she has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing fairly extreme symptoms, though she continues to reject the vaccines, saying she is relying on Regeneron treatments.

In a post on the pro-Trump platform Gettr, Loomer announced to her followers that she had begun feeling ill on Wednesday, prompting her to get a Covid-19 test, which came up positive.

“I had a fever, chills, a runny nose, sore throat, nausea and severe body aches that made my whole body feel like I got hit by a bus,” she said, comparing her symptoms to having the flu.

Blasting the vaccines as “unsafe and ineffective,” Loomer said she is seeking alternate treatment.

“Today, I immediately started a treatment of Azithromyacin and Hydroxychloroquine. I’m also taking the OrthoMune dietary supplement,” she wrote, adding that she has also received “Regeneron treatment,” an antibody treatment that was most famously used by former President Donald Trump when he tested positive for the virus.

Loomer blasted Joe Biden’s administration for “trying to cut the supply of Regeneron to Florida,” where the conservative author resides. Multiple states, mostly under Republican governors, have said they are facing shortages of monoclonal antibody treatments for Covid-19 since the federal government was put in charge of distribution.

Loomer echoed other conservative pundits by saying this is being done out of “spite” for governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis, who has been critical of federal mandates and other pandemic measures taken by the administration.

Also on rt.com Florida & Texas fume as Biden seizes and RATIONS supply of life-saving Covid treatments

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki argued this week that the administration is trying to find proper “equity” in giving the treatments to states.

“Just seven states are making up 70 percent of the orders. Our supply is not unlimited and we believe it should be equitable across states,” she said.

In a post in her Telegram account, Loomer asked for prayers and said she was “in so much pain,” experiencing “body aches and nausea.”

Loomer, a former congressional candidate in Florida, has long been a controversial figure among liberals, and many took to social media to celebrate the anti-Covid vaxxer’s positive test.

“I love when karma comes for bad people,” one user wrote on Twitter.

The facts are clear. As is the absurdity. How many have to go down before people realize anti-vax'ers are playing them? https://t.co/XFZQymqGdF — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) September 17, 2021

Too bad it was just a feeling… https://t.co/BldBf3uLYV — SOMEKINDAWONDERFUL (@somekindawonder) September 17, 2021

Some have used past posts to insult Loomer’s anti-vaccine stance, with one December post becoming especially popular, in which Loomer says she actually “hopes” to get Covid-19 to prove it’s not as extreme as some say.

Far right Republican Laura Loomer has a bad case of COVID and says she is “in so much pain.” This post from December is a reminder that you should be careful what you wish for… pic.twitter.com/I1gsIqtF3h — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 17, 2021

I don’t wish Covid on anyone. But the people who wish for it like Laura Loomer clearly haven’t read the part in the Bible where it says “ Ask and you shall receive”. It’s a shame to me that people would rather get ill or even die rather than admit they are wrong. — Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) September 17, 2021

Loomer and others have pushed back against the celebratory response some have had at the news of the pundit suffering.

“Is it my imagination or is there a creepy level of implied glee in these stories about conservative anti-vaxxers who are having bad coronavirus outcomes?” pundit and ‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams wrote in response to news of Loomer’s condition.

Loomer posted on Instagram that she hopes the attention on her coronavirus experience will raise “awareness about how Covid vaccines do not work,” but alternate treatments do.

Also on rt.com ‘Go f**k yourself’: Howard Stern tells anti-vaxx ‘s***heads’ to ‘die’ at home, attacks Joe Rogan over Covid-19 treatment

Podcaster Joe Rogan was met with similar responses recently when he revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19. Rogan has not revealed whether he’s received a coronavirus vaccine, but he’s received pushback in the past for criticizing mandates and saying only the most vulnerable should be inoculated.

Rogan revealed a bevy of medicines he was taking to combat the virus, including Ivermectin, which can be used in a variety of situations, but most referred to it as a “horse dewormer,” which has led to Rogan threatening a possible lawsuit against CNN.

Loomer wrote on Telegram that she “wishes” she had Ivermectin, but “a lot of doctors are really weird about prescribing it.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!