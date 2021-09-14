‘Lying homophobic c**n!’: Rapper Nicki Minaj unloads on MSNBC’s Joy Reid after vaccine tweet about swollen testicles

Nicki Minaj’s skepticism over Covid-19 vaccines didn’t sit well with MSNBC host Joy Reid, who accused the rapper of putting her fans’ health at risk. Minaj shot right back, calling the liberal pundit a “lying homophobic c**n.”

Minaj shocked her fans on Monday when she claimed that a friend of her cousin in Trinidad had gotten vaccinated and “became impotent” and suffered “swollen” testicles as a result. The rapper didn’t tell her fans not to get the shot, but advised them to “pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with [your] decision, not bullied.”

Her comments caused outrage among vaccine enthusiasts, with MSNBC host Joy Reid condemning her on air that night.

“You have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers, OK? I have 2 million followers. You have 22 million followers on Twitter,” Reid told Minaj. “For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God sister, you can do better than that!

“For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don't have to die from, oh my God. As a fan, as a hip-hop fan, as somebody who is your fan, I'm so sad that you did that.”

.@JoyAnnReid responds to @NICKIMINAJ's tweets on the #COVID19 vaccine: "For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives... As a fan, I am so sad that you did that." #TheReidOut#reiderspic.twitter.com/nmr85LSmug — The ReidOut (@thereidout) September 13, 2021

Reid’s scolding didn’t change Minaj’s tune, with the Trinidadian-born rapper first accusing Reid of slandering a fellow black woman out of racist motives.

“This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets,” Minaj tweeted back. “My God SISTER do better; imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman.”

Minaj then dug up a tweet by Reid last year wondering “who on God’s earth would trust a vaccine” developed under the Trump administration, as well as a story about Reid’s old anti-gay blog posts, which she blamed on “hackers” when they were uncovered in 2018.

“I guess I can join in the reindeer games too right?” Minaj tweeted, calling Reid a “lying homophobic c**n” and an “uncle Tomiana.”

A lying homophobic coon I guess I can join in the reindeer games too right? Ppl can go on tv & lie on me, I can report on them, too right? ☺️. Doesn’t have to be truths. It can be half truths. Uncle Tomiana asked who on earth would trust the US FDA guys…@JoyAnnReidpic.twitter.com/tt93FM85uc — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

The rapper didn’t stop there, telling former ‘The View’ panelist and Republican pundit Meghan McCain to “eat s**t” when McCain commented a snarky “that’s entirely enough internet for today” on Minaj’s “swollen testicles” tweet.

Born Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty in Trinidad and raised in New York, Minaj has been a singer since 2004 and made her acting debut a decade later. She has been described as “the most influential female rapper of all time” and has the largest Instagram following of any rapper, with 156 million fans.

