Rapper Nicki Minaj shocks fans with Covid-19 vaccine horror story about ‘cousin’s friend in Trinidad’
“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine [because] his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen,” the Trinidad-born Minaj tweeted on Monday evening.
“His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with [your] decision, not bullied,” she added.
My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021
The tweet attracted a lot of attention, with many journalists wondering if Minaj will get banned or the tweet censored on account of 'medical misinformation' that social media platforms have been suppressing at the urging of the White House.
Some of Minaj’s fans were alarmed as well, with one begging her to “please get educated on this topic” because “individual cases shouldn't be used to deny the vaccine.” The fan added, “Look at the research. Vaccine are HIGHLY effective. This is a FACT. This isn't opinion.”
Nicki, I'm begging u to PLEASE get educated on this topic. I love u to death and it saddens me that you're spreading this. Individual cases shouldn't be used to deny the vaccine. Look at the research. Vaccine are HIGHLY effective. This is a FACT. This isn't opinion.— σηιкανσσ∂σσ (@0nikavoodooo) September 13, 2021
Others deployed their Google medical degrees, speculating that the cousin’s friend had testicular cancer or suffered from sexually transmitted diseases instead, and couldn’t have possibly had such a reaction to whatever Covid-19 shot he actually took.
Actually….. pic.twitter.com/iMgvGpqr2s— Kristine Shakhazizia (@ttshak) September 13, 2021
Minaj herself was not against the jab. “I’m sure I’ll b[e] vaccinated as well [because] I have to go on tour, etc,” she told a fan who was apprehensive about getting the second dose, and felt pressured to get the first because otherwise he couldn’t apply for jobs.
“A lot of countries won’t let [people] work [without] the vaccine. I’d [definitely] recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families,” Minaj added.
I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc. https://t.co/7SK5Df0yBf— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021
To a fan that said she got the vaccine and didn’t get the virus, the rapper replied, “That’s amazing babe. This is the norm.”
“Why couldn’t you say this first?” asked another fan. “Cuz I say what I want when I want how I want puddin pop. Internet don’t scare me,” was her retort.
there are thousands of people dying becuz of this disease and the vaccine is helping to reduce the numbersyour words have worldwide influenceif you haven't finished "your research", you should finish it before talking about what you don't know in public— Lia Clark #SentadinhaMacia 🧬 (@liaclarkoficial) September 13, 2021
Born Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty in Trinidad and raised in New York, Minaj has been a singer since 2004 and made her acting debut a decade later.
She has been described as “the most influential female rapper of all time” and has the largest Instagram following of any rapper, with 155 million fans.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.