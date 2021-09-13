 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Rapper Nicki Minaj shocks fans with Covid-19 vaccine horror story about ‘cousin’s friend in Trinidad’

13 Sep, 2021 23:04
Get short URL
Rapper Nicki Minaj shocks fans with Covid-19 vaccine horror story about ‘cousin’s friend in Trinidad’
FILE PHOTO: Rapper Nicki Minaj at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, New York City, May 6, 2019 ©  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans of rapper Nicki Minaj are begging her to stop “denying” the Covid-19 vaccine after she tweeted a story about someone in Trinidad experiencing unusual and quite unfortunate side effects – but said she’ll get the jab herself.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine [because] his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen,” the Trinidad-born Minaj tweeted on Monday evening.

“His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with [your] decision, not bullied,” she added.

The tweet attracted a lot of attention, with many journalists wondering if Minaj will get banned or the tweet censored on account of 'medical misinformation' that social media platforms have been suppressing at the urging of the White House.

Some of Minaj’s fans were alarmed as well, with one begging her to “please get educated on this topic” because “individual cases shouldn't be used to deny the vaccine.” The fan added, “Look at the research. Vaccine are HIGHLY effective. This is a FACT. This isn't opinion.”

Others deployed their Google medical degrees, speculating that the cousin’s friend had testicular cancer or suffered from sexually transmitted diseases instead, and couldn’t have possibly had such a reaction to whatever Covid-19 shot he actually took.

Minaj herself was not against the jab. “I’m sure I’ll b[e] vaccinated as well [because] I have to go on tour, etc,” she told a fan who was apprehensive about getting the second dose, and felt pressured to get the first because otherwise he couldn’t apply for jobs.

“A lot of countries won’t let [people] work [without] the vaccine. I’d [definitely] recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families,” Minaj added.

To a fan that said she got the vaccine and didn’t get the virus, the rapper replied, “That’s amazing babe. This is the norm.” 

“Why couldn’t you say this first?” asked another fan. “Cuz I say what I want when I want how I want puddin pop. Internet don’t scare me,” was her retort.

Born Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty in Trinidad and raised in New York, Minaj has been a singer since 2004 and made her acting debut a decade later.

She has been described as “the most influential female rapper of all time” and has the largest Instagram following of any rapper, with 155 million fans.

Also on rt.com ‘Go f**k yourself’: Howard Stern tells anti-vaxx ‘s***heads’ to ‘die’ at home, attacks Joe Rogan over Covid-19 treatment

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies