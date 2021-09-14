American actor Jeff Bridges says his fight with cancer was ‘piece of cake’ compared to catching Covid-19
“My cancer is in remission,” Bridges said on Monday on his website. “The 9X12 mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble. My Covid is in the rearview mirror. Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double-vaccinated and feeling much better now.”
The 71-year-old actor, who announced his cancer diagnosis in October 2020, said he received a notice in January indicating that he may have been exposed to Covid-19 while undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Soon after, he and his wife, Susan Geston, tested positive for the virus and were taken to the hospital by ambulance. While Geston was hospitalized for five days, Bridges wound up in intensive care for five weeks.
“The reason I'm there so long is because my immune system is shot from the chemo,” Bridges said in another post he apparently did not share until now. “My dance with Covid makes my cancer look like a piece of cake.”Also on rt.com ‘Go f**k yourself’: Howard Stern tells anti-vaxx ‘s***heads’ to ‘die’ at home, attacks Joe Rogan over Covid-19 treatment
The actor said he suffered “moments of tremendous pain” and felt himself “getting close to the pearly gates.” He described “scream-signing, a sort of moaning song all through the night.”
Bridges said his “brush with mortality” gave him a gift: learning that life is “brief and beautiful,” and that “love is all around us and available at all times.” He said that until recently, he needed oxygen assistance, but he met his goal of walking his daughter, Hayley, down the aisle at her wedding and dancing with her at the reception.
Bridges won an Academy Award for best actor for his role as an alcoholic singer in the 2009 film, “Crazy Heart.” He’s perhaps best known for his role as “The Dude” in “The Big Lebowski.”
With his health crises now behind him, Bridges said he’s excited to get back to work on “The Old Man,” an upcoming television series based on a Thomas Perry novel of the same name.Also on rt.com Rapper Nicki Minaj shocks fans with Covid-19 vaccine horror story about ‘cousin’s friend in Trinidad’
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.