 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Capitol Police arrest man in Swastika-decorated truck with machete outside Democrat headquarters

13 Sep, 2021 16:12
Get short URL
Capitol Police arrest man in Swastika-decorated truck with machete outside Democrat headquarters
Images of a truck pulled over by US Capitol Police in Washington DC, September 13, 2021 © United States Capitol Police
US Capitol Police have arrested a man armed with a bayonet and machete outside the Democratic National Committee HQ in Washington, DC. The Capitol cops say the man was “talking about white supremacist ideology.”

While on patrol late Sunday night, Capitol Police officers noticed a pickup truck emblazoned with swastikas and “other white supremacist symbols.” After pulling the truck over, officers saw that the driver was transporting a machete and a bayonet, both of which are illegal in Washington.

The driver, 44-year-old Donald Craighead of Oceanside, California was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons. Officers said that as he was being led away, Craighead told police that he was “on patrol,” and “began talking about white supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy.”

The man was pulled over outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters, located two blocks south of the US Capitol. It is unknown whether he planned to attend any meetings or demonstrations in the area, or whether he has ties to any criminal cases in the area, the USCP noted.

The man arrested Sunday is the second suspicious pickup driver arrested near the Capitol in recent weeks. Back in August, a man parked up near the building and began live-streaming bomb threats via Facebook. He later surrendered to FBI agents, and has been charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction. Though the man’s mental health is under evaluation, he could face life in prison if convicted.

Also on rt.com DC bomb suspect claims explosives-laden truck is one of FIVE, warns detonation could destroy city blocks in livestream

“White supremacy” has been held up by politicians and liberal pundits as an imminent threat to the US, with President Biden describing the ideology as the “most lethal threat to the homeland today,” and Attorney General Merrick Garland describing “those who advocate for the superiority of the white race” as the top domestic security threat.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies