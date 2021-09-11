CNN’s Tapper turns on Biden over ‘scolding’ unvaccinated: ‘People don’t want big government telling them what to do’

CNN’s Jake Tapper has faced backlash from his own liberal audience after he criticized President Joe Biden for claiming the moral high ground by berating unvaccinated Americans.

During a Friday appearance on his network, Tapper broke from many on the left and criticized Biden’s Thursday announcement on Covid-19 vaccine mandates, blasting the president’s “scolding tone.”

“He took on a scolding tone talking to the people who are unvaccinated, talking about how, you know, people’s patience is running out,” Tapper said of Biden, adding the Democrat should save his “scolding” attitude for those actually pushing vaccine misinformation, rather than those exercising a choice of whether to get inoculated or not.

Biden has moved from “persuasion to coercion,” Tapper said.

While Biden supporters have made arguments for his mandate - which is already facing numerous potential legal hurdles from private businesses unwilling to comply - Republicans have been predictably outraged. Tapper argued it is this group of people Biden should be “more cognizant” of.

“This is part of the American public, this is part of the ethos in this country,” he said. “People don’t want big government telling them what to do.”

In his Thursday speech, Biden was visibly frustrated, saying to unvaccinated Americans, “The vaccine is FDA approved. Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot. We’ve been patient but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us. So, please, do the right thing.”

"I don't think scolding is the approach. There are these purveyors of misinformation out there, and they're not just on the right. Robert Kennedy Jr. is one of the most notorious ones ... [Biden's] scolding the people that are being lied to as opposed to the liars" -- Jake Tapper pic.twitter.com/KYWK7IYA4r — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2021

While Tapper’s points about the mandate’s potential “constitutional hurdles” and Biden’s aggressive tone are not new criticisms, many social media users were shocked to see a CNN host acknowledging such points of view and coming down so harshly on Biden.

“They’re willing to believe the lies,” one user tweeted in response to Tapper about the “scolding” unvaccinated Americans took. “They make their own choices. And they think they can choose their own facts. But they can’t.”

“Enough is ENOUGH! Tapper fails to understand that they are contrarian and defiant JUST to appear all knowing and smarter than they really are and NOT scolding them WILL NOT change that!” another added in a rant endorsing the “scolding approach.”

What SHOULD we do about the Covidiots, Jake Tapper?Is scolding too harsh for people that are endangering the health and lives of everyone?Go to the ICU and the makeshift morgues and get back to me.F*ck their feelings. — Renee Libby 🇺🇸 (@ReneeAlida) September 10, 2021

One side has behaved responsibly regarding public health, and one side has not, Jake Tapper. https://t.co/j3iARTXfhV — Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) September 10, 2021

We can walk and chew gum at the same time Jake Tapper. Let's scold those who are spreading misinformation, and those who readily consume it simultaneously. https://t.co/46MpqoX8O3 — Noelle Devoe (@Noelle_CD) September 10, 2021

Tapper did end his ‘New Day’ segment by tucking in a Donald Trump dig, comparing Covid-19 vaccine misinformation to the former president and others continuously saying the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

“As with the election lie, you can get mad at the people who believe the lies,” he said, “but the villains are the liars.”

